Arunachal shines in 17th National Rafting Championship

[ Mingkeng Osik ]

ITANAGAR, 24 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh rafting team had a successful campaign at the 17th National Rafting Championship, winning three bronze medals.

The team, comprising Tobang Perme (captain), Nobang Tayeng (vice captain), Kaleven Tayeng, Bijonto Pertin, Bani Darin, and Geli Ete, won a bronze medal each in downriver race, slalom race and RX sprint.

Dhritiman Hazarika was the team manager.

The events were held on the Satluj river in Himachal Pradesh.

The Indian Rafting Foundation organised the championship under the aegis of the World Rafting Federation.

Arunachal Pradesh Water Sports Association president Nino Dai and its secretary-general Atu Kartek congratulated the team on their achievement and wished them continued success in the future.