TLMs distributed to 7 schools

ROING, 24 Mar: Essential teaching-learning materials (TLM) like wall clocks, wordbooks, office tables, water filters, etc, were distributed among seven schools in Roing and Dambuk in Lower Dibang Valley district on Monday as part of the Systemic School Improvement Programme (SSIP), which aims to enhance the learning environment and ensure active and engaged learning for students in the district.

The initiative has been undertaken by the education department and the Adhyayan Quality Education Foundation, with the support of GE CSR Foundation.

Lower Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner Saumya Saurabh handed over the incentives to the headmasters of the seven schools and appreciated their efforts “in the school improvement journey.”