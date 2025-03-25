Auditions for inaugural Mrs Siang beauty contest begins

[ Mingkeng Osik ]

PASIGHAT, 24 Mar: The offline auditions for the inaugural Mrs Siang beauty pageant began here in East Siang district on Monday.

The audition for the Pasighat region was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru College auditorium here.

The beauty contest, themed ‘Beauty beyond the years’, aims to provide married women with a platform to showcase their beauty and talents, and to promote women empowerment.

The auditions for other districts will also be held soon, the organisers informed.

The final is scheduled to take place at Gidi Notko here on 20 April.