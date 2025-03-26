ALSU alleges illegal appointments, lodges complaint with governor

ITANAGAR, 25 Mar: The Arunachal Law Students’ Union (ALSU) has lodged a complaint with the governor, alleging illegal appointments and unwarranted promotion of senior officials in the State Council for IT & e-Governance under the Information Technology Department, and the AP State Council for Science & Technology under the Science & Technology Department.

The ALSU alleged that the two departments have engaged in illegal recruitment, ignoring established employment protocols.

The union in its letter to the governor alleged that numerous individuals have been inducted without official advertisements, competitive examinations, and interviews.

It also alleged severe lack of transparency in vacancy disclosures, eligibility criteria, and selection lists.

The allegations included, among other things, illegal recruitment of e-governance officers/DITOs, irregular appointments, unwarranted promotions to various positions, and absence of scientific personnel in the IT department.

It said that these appointments appeared to be influenced by personal affiliations rather than meritocracy.

The ALSU sought the governor’s intervention to conduct an independent inquiry into the irregular appointments, suspension of the illegally appointed personnel and verifying their recruitment process.

The union demanded that the recruitment rules should be amended, allocating 50 percent quota for direct recruitment and deputation to facilitate open competition and technical expertise in senior positions; ensuring transparency and accountability in future recruitment to prevent further mismanagement;repatriating non-technical personnel to their parent departments; and bringing in qualified technical professionals to fill senior positions.

The union expressed hope that the governor’s intervention would help uncover the truth behind the alleged malpractices, bring accountability and transparency to the recruitment process and ensuring justice for those affected by the alleged irregular appointments.