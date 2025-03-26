Guv emphasises transformative impact of NEP-2020

ITANAGAR, 25 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik emphasised the transformative impact of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, saying that it aims to reshape India’s education system by focusing on skill development, entrepreneurship, and practical knowledge.

Addressing the inaugural function of the two-day 22nd Higher and Technical Education Conference here on Tuesday, Parnaik said that NEP-2020 promotes flexible curricula, integrating academic and practical skills; encourages early-stage vocational education through internships; and enhances students’ employability by focusing on critical thinking, problem-solving, digital literacy, and creativity.

Underscoring the increasing significance of higher and technical education in today’s rapidly evolving world, he emphasised the role of educational institutions in preparing students “not only for the workforce but also for leadership roles by equipping them with knowledge, skills, and an innovation-driven mindset.”

Highlighting the future of higher and technical education, the governor said that Arunachal Pradesh’ higher education sector stands at a pivotal moment, facing challenges but also possessing significant potential for growth. “Strategic reforms and investments in infrastructure, digital learning, vocational education, and industry partnerships can create a robust educational ecosystem that empowers students and drives socioeconomic development,” he observed.

Expressing optimism for the future, Parnaik said that, with continued support from the government, academic institutions, and private stakeholders, Arunachal has the potential to emerge as a centre of excellence in higher and technical education, providing its youths with better opportunities for learning and career growth.

Parnaik felicitated two of the pioneers of higher education in Arunachal, and conferred prestigious awards, including the Governor’s Award to undergraduate toppers of 2024, the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education Gold Medal to the toppers of government polytechnics, and the Outstanding College Teacher’s Awards.

Complimenting the award winners, he urged them to “aim for perfection in all spheres of life and settle for nothing short of excellence.”

Former JNC Pasighat lecturer and RGU Botany Professor Arup Kumar Das and former DNGC Itanagar principal Dr Surya Pal Shukla received the Pioneers of Higher Education Award-2024.

JNC Pasighat Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang and IGGC Tezu Education Assistant Professor Dr Sukanta Kumar Pradhan received the Outstanding College Teachers Award-2024.

DNGC BSc (zoology) student Simran Jaboju, Donyi-Polo BEd College BA (political science) student Jarbie Riba, and St Claret College Ziro BCom student Mummi Tekseng received the Governor’s Award for undergraduate toppers of 2024 as toppers of university examination.

Basar (Leparada)-based Tomy Polytechnic College civil engineering student Bomkar Murtem received the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education Gold Medal, being the topper of government polytechnics.

Dr Tashi Dorjee Megeji from Government College Bomdila received the Best NSS Programme Officer Award-2024, while Saint Francis De Sales College, Aalo, West Siang district, received the Best NSS Unit Award-2024.

Gomnia Rie from VKCTE, Nirjuli, Mejet Mema and Joseph Wangjen from WRGC, Deomali received the Best NSS Volunteer Award-2024.

Sangey Choto Khrimey from Don Bosco College, Jollang, and Ojing Yao from Indira Gandhi Governemnt College, Tezu received the NSS commendation certificate-2025 for participating in the R-Day parade in New Delhi.

The governor released two books, titled Understanding Adolescents by Dr Sukanta Kumar Pradhan, and General English for APPSC, APSSB, UPSC & Other Competitive Examinations by MQ Khan and S Khan, besides a Basic Information of Higher Education booklet, on the occasion.

Education Minister PD Sona, MLA Mutchu Mithi, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak and Education Joint Secretary Nyamgal Angmo also addressed the inaugural session of the conference.

Higher and Technical Education Director Dr Milorai Modi and NSS SLO Dr AK Mishra presented an overview of the higher education scenario of the state.

The vice-chancellors of central, state and private universities, directors of higher & technical education, and educational institutions and deans, registrars, principals and members of the faculty of higher education institutes are attending the two-day conference. (Raj Bhavan)