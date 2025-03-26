Gorsam Kora festival to celebrate Buddhist heritage, India-Bhutan friendship

TAWANG, 25 Mar: The Gorsam Kora festival, which celebrates the shared Himalayan Buddhist cultural heritage and the longstanding friendship between India and Bhutan, will be held from 26 to 29March.

The festival takes place annually at Zemithang valley in Tawang district.

Situated along the Nyanmjang Chu river, Zemithang holds historical significance as the sanctuary where the 14th Dalai Lama found refuge in 1959 upon his escape from Tibet, a statement from the organisers said.

The festival will take place at Gorsam Chorten, a 93-foot tall stupa built during the 12th century AD by local monk Lama Pradhar, the release said.

This iconic stupa, older than the Tawang monastery, is modelled after Nepal’s Boudhanath stupa and has a spiritual companion, the Chorten Kora in Trashiyangtse, Bhutan.

Thousands of devotees, including Bhutanese nationals, will gather during Gorsam Kora festival to observe the auspicious occasion on the last day of the lunar calendar’s first month.

The festival, being organised by the Zemithang community in collaboration with civil authorities and local Indian Army units, will commence with an invocation led by Buddhist icon Thengtse Rinpoche.

Solemn prayers at the revered Khinzemane tree, believed to be planted by the 14th Dalai Lama, will kickstart the three-day event.

Monks will chant sacred mantras and observe traditional Buddhist rituals at the chorten.

Pilgrims and lamas from Bhutan, Tawang and neighbouring regions will participate, embodying the spirit of camaraderie and cultural exchange.

The festival will feature cultural performances by local troupes and Indian Army bands, as well as martial performances like mallakhamb and zanjh pathaka.

The Zemithang valley, along with several villages nominated under the central government’s Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP), will also host community engagement activities like medical camps.

Realising the theme of ‘Zero waste festival,’ the Further and Beyond foundation, with support from the Indian Army and the local administration, will undertake a cleanliness drive during the event.

As part of the VVP, Zemithang valley aims to become a thriving tourist destination, focusing on its scenic beauty.

It aims to transform the region into a heritage, religious, cultural and ecotourism hub, while locals are actively involved, setting up homestays for tourists with support from the Indian Army, the release said. (PTI)