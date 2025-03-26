Two nabbed with suspected narcotic substance

CHANGLANG, 25 Mar: The Changlang police recently apprehended two individuals with suspected narcotic substance weighing approximately 122.2 grams.

The arrestees have been identified as Homnong Ngemu (28) and Rapsam Ngemu (35), both from Longding district.

Acting on credible information, the police intercepted their car (AR-12-4546), coming from Margherita, Assam, near the Assam Rifles checkpoint.

A vehicle search by police resulted in recovery of suspected narcotic substance, which was concealed in a hidden compartment.

The accused and the seized item are now in police custody for further investigation.