Youth exchange prog concludes

BOMDILA, 25 Mar: A five-day border area youth exchange programme, organised by the West Kameng Nehru Yuva Kendra, concluded here on Monday.

The programme brought together 26 young participants from Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Nagaland and Odisha, providing them with a unique opportunity to engage in cultural exchange, discussions and visit to vibrant/border villages.

During the programme, the participants showcased their talents, shared their experiences, and learned from each other’s perspectives.

The participants also had the opportunity to interact with the deputy commissioner, Army officials, panchayat members and many other dignitaries, who shared valuable insights on the importance of national integration and youth empowerment.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony, District Library and Information Officer Lobom Tamin commended the participants for their enthusiasm and commitment to promoting national integration. Tamin also highlighted the social cohesion, traditional values and ongoing development in the district.