HPDCAPL organises sensitisation prog on carbon neutrality

ITANAGAR, 25 Mar: A sensitisation programme on carbon neutrality was conducted by the Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL) at its office here on Tuesday, with the aim of raising awareness, promoting sustainable practices, and exploring Arunachal’s potential in the carbon market.

Speaking on the occasion, HPDCAPL CMD Toko Onuj reaffirmed India’s ‘Net Zero by 2070’commitment, stressing the urgent need for greenhouse gas reduction and the HPDCAPL’s role as a carbon development unit in Arunachal.

Creduce Technologies associate director Kishan Prajapati, who attended the event as resource person,provided insights into carbon credits, voluntary and compliance carbon markets, and India’s regulatory framework, emphasising Arunachal’s immense potential in the carbon market as a source of green jobs and revenue.

NABARD AGM Varaprasad K in his address spoke on climate resilience, the NABARD’s Climate Change Fund (CCF), and the collaborative role of financial institutions in supporting carbon neutrality.

Chief Conservator of Forest (Environment & Climate Change) Samuel Changkija emphasised the importance of a structured roadmap and robust carbon credit trading mechanisms to achieve sustainability goals.

Key stakeholders, including the NHPC, DOEFCC, NABCONS, the forest department and major financial institutions like the SBI, ICICI Bank, and YES Bank participated in the event.