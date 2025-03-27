Gram Panchayats link between govt and citizens: Ering

REMI, 26 Mar: Pasighat (West) MLA Ninong Ering said that Gram Panchayats (GPs) are responsible for delivering basic services to local citizens and addressing the vulnerabilities of the poor and marginalized sections of society.

Ering stated that this can be achieved through well-planned strategies and efficient resource utilization.

“The Constitution of India mandates GPs to prepare and implement a Gram Panchayat Development Plan for economic development and social justice by converging and integrating all programs of the Panchayat, state, and centre within their geographical area,” the MLA said during a Gram Panchayat meeting in East Siang district on Wednesday.

The meeting facilitated an in-depth discussion among participants about the developmental works to be undertaken in villages under the Ruksin sub-division during the current financial year.

The MLA emphasized that Gram Panchayat members, being closely connected to the public at the grassroots level, can effectively address local needs and concerns.

Ering urged GPs to formulate practical and long-term beneficial schemes for rural areas. He encouraged unemployed youth to equip themselves with employable skills by properly utilizing the capacity development programs organized by the government with the help of private agencies.

The meeting was attended by Ruksin EAC John Modi, CO Rupir Siboh, all Gram chairpersons, Gram Panchayat members, officers and leaders. (DIPRO)