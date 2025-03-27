Training on scientific pig husbandry concludes

BASAR, 26 Mar: A three-day training program on “Scientific Pig Husbandry” under the All India Coordinated Research Project on Pig concluded at the ICAR Arunachal Pradesh Centre in Leparada district on Wednesday.

A total of 25 farmers from various villages across West Siang and Leparada districts participated in the training, which aimed to enhance the knowledge and skills of pig farmers by introducing them to modern and scientific pig farming techniques.

Farmers received comprehensive, hands-on guidance on various aspects of pig husbandry, including the selection of breeding boars and sows, care and management of piglets, housing systems, nutrition, common and zoonotic diseases, their prevention and treatment, and bio-safety measures.

During technical sessions, veterinary extension senior scientist Dr. Doni Jini delivered a lecture on the selection of healthy piglets, breeding boars and sows, emphasizing the importance of quarantine management, de-worming, and the pig vaccination schedule. Senior scientist (veterinary parasitology) of the ICAR-Research Complex for the NEH region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Dr. Joken Bam focused on bio-safety measures, personal hygiene, and the prevention of zoonotic diseases that can spread between pigs and humans.

Technical officer Dr. Bali Yomgam provided valuable insights into pig housing systems and nutrition management to ensure better productivity for farmers.

The participants were also taken on a farm tour, where they observed different housing systems for pigs, including conventional housing, low-cost housing, and deep-litter housing. Additionally, they were trained in efficient manure management and introduced to basic bio-safety protocols to minimize the risk of diseases.