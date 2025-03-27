NABARD conducts skill dev training on bakery products

THRIZINO, 26 Mar: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) conducted a 15-day skill development training programme on bakery products in West Kameng district.

The programme, held in collaboration with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), aimed to empower women with entrepreneurship skills.

Thirty women from various villages attended the training.

NABARD district development manager Talung Taloh sensitized participants on various government schemes including PMJJBY, PMSBY, APY, NPS, Vatsalya, SSY and the Pradhan Mantri Internship Scheme.

The training concluded on Wednesday.