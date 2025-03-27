National De-worming Day launched in Papum Pare

YUPIA, 26 Mar: The Papum Pare District Health Society launched National De-worming Day on Tuesday at the Health & Wellness Centre here.

During the campaign, albendazole tablets and syrup will be administered to all school-going children, including those in Anganwadi centres, government schools, government-aided schools, private schools, and out-of-school children aged 1 to 19 years, said district medical officer Dr. R. Rina Ronya.

The de-worming campaign will cover every block in the district and will continue until 28 March.

National De-worming Day is an initiative of the health and family welfare ministry aimed at making every child in the country worm-free. The programme aims to improve the overall health, nutritional status, access to education and quality of life for children. (DIPRO)