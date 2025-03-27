Not prepared for exam

Editor,

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, on 25th March 2025, released the new syllabus for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers (Civil). The examination calendar for AE(C) was released last month by the Commission, showing the examination to be held in May/June 2025. We have been preparing vigorously for the examination over the last several years, based on the existing syllabus of the Commission. However, the Commission has now added several new subjects and omitted others from the existing syllabus. With only two months remaining until the exam, changing the syllabus at the last moment is neither acceptable nor appreciated.

The Commission should release the new syllabus at least 6-8 months ahead of the scheduled examination, as the AE(C) course is vast and cannot be adequately covered in just 1-2 months. While the Commission is appreciated for amending the existing syllabus and framing a standard new one, such changes should have been made well in advance.

Given that we now have only one and a half months left, it is impossible for aspirants to prepare adequately for the exam. Therefore, we respectfully request that the Commission postpone the AE(C) examination by at least six months to allow all aspirants sufficient time to prepare fairly. Additionally, it is requested that there should be no preliminary qualifying tests, which often depend on luck. Instead, the Commission should directly conduct the Mains examination to save time and ensure a fair selection process.

A frustrated candidate