PLP for Lower Subansiri district launched

ZIRO, 26 Mar: The Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) 2025-26 prepared by NABARD for Lower Subansiri district was launched by deputy commissioner Vivek H.P during the district consultative committee (DCC)/district level review committee (DLRC) meeting held at the Golden Jubilee Conference Hall here on Wednesday.

The overall estimated credit potential for the priority sector in the district is ?66.97 crore, including ?44.26 crore allocated for agriculture and allied activities, informed NABARD district development manager Dr. Lalit Maurya during the meeting.

While reviewing the key government schemes, with a focus on the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana (DDUSY) and the Atmanirbhar scheme, the DC emphasized the need for timely processing of loan applications by banks. He stressed the importance of seamless coordination between financial institutions and line departments to expedite the approval and disbursement of subsidies and loans.

MLA Hage Apa, speaking on the occasion, directed all departments and banks to ensure that intended beneficiaries receive timely financial assistance under government flagship schemes.

The meeting also highlighted the achievement of targets in priority sectors, particularly in agriculture, small businesses and education.

ADC Himani Meena, ZPC, and representatives from line departments and banking institutions, among others, attended the meeting.