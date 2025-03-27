Raja seeks additional funds from Centre for urban development in state

NEW DELHI, 26 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh urban development and urban local bodies minister Balo Raja sought additional funds from the central government to accelerate urban development and infrastructure projects in the state.

During a high-level meeting with union minister of state (MoS) for finance Pankaj Chaudhary in the national capital on Wednesday, Raja, along with Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) mayor Tamme Phassang, apprised the union

minister of various initiatives undertaken by the urban development and urban local bodies department in Arunachal.

Highlighting the pending financial allocations to the state, Raja advocated for the digitalization of fund management, “which would pave the way for seamless governance and accountability in the state’s financial transactions.”

He further emphasized the necessity of support from the central government to ensure the smooth implementation of reform initiatives by the state government.

During the discussion with the union minister, both Raja and Mayor Tamme Phassang explored collaborative pathways to bolster urban infrastructure, sustainable development and digital governance.

Union minister Chaudhary assured his full support to address the state’s financial requirements.

Reaffirming his commitment to urban development, Phassang said, “The meeting marks a significant step in our journey to unlock new opportunities, enhance civic amenities and accelerate ongoing projects in Arunachal Pradesh.”