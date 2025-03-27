WWO launches night class for women

SEPPA, 26 Mar: The Women Welfare Organization (WWO) East Kameng, an affiliated body of the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS), in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Educational Society East Kameng unit, has launched a Women’s Night School (Adult Education) at Nybu Nygam Yarko here on 21 March.

Announcing the initiative, WWO East Kameng general secretary Puppy Sonam said, “It is a pleasure to inform the people of East Kameng that we have taken a significant step toward women’s empowerment by providing education to those who never had the chance to attend school.

Many women in our district could not pursue education due to early marriages and other socio-economic barriers. Through this initiative, we aim to help them read, write and sign their names, thereby opening new avenues for their personal growth and independence.”

The Women’s Night School will start from the nursery level to accommodate learners with no prior education. The program is designed to support women in developing basic literacy skills, enabling them to become self-reliant and confident in their daily lives.

Additionally, APWWS has been successfully running adult education classes for women vendors every Saturday at 2 pm at the APWWS office, Mahila Imdad Bhawan, Naharlagun, for last two years. Women learners who have been regularly attending these classes have also been provided the opportunity to undergo two month cutting and tailoring training at Oju Welfare Association, Naharlagun, an initiative facilitated by APWWS to further equip them with vocational skills.

APWWS president Kani Nada Maling encouraged women vendors who could not attend school to enroll and gain basic literacy skills. She emphasized that education is a crucial tool for women’s empowerment, helping them in their day-to-day lives and enabling women vendors to conduct their businesses with ease. “This initiative aims to ensure that no woman is deprived of the right to education and self-improvement,” Maling said.