Bihar, Mizoram Diwas celebrated at Raj Bhavan

ITANAGAR, 27 Mar: The Raj Bhavan here celebrated Bihar and Mizoram Diwas on 27 March.

Governor KT Parnaik, along with a large number of people from Bihar and Mizoram serving in the state participated in cultural presentation and interaction to mark the event.

The governor extended greetings to the people of Bihar and Mizoram on their special day, emphasising that “such celebrations play a crucial role in fostering unity and strengthening inter-state cultural ties.”

He lauded the tradition of commemorating states’ foundation days, highlighting how these gatherings reinforce mutual respect and camaraderie among the people of diverse regions.

A highlight of the event was the cultural performances, in which Arunachali students showcased traditional art forms of Bihar. The governor said that such inter-state cultural exchanges enrich India’s diversity and deepen the bonds of national integration.

Acknowledging the significant contributions of people from Bihar and Mizoram to the progress of Arunachal Pradesh, Parnaik conveyed gratitude for their dedication and efforts in various developmental sectors.

Students of Gyan Mission, Jollang, attended the programme as special guests of the governor.

The celebration featured vibrant traditional dance performances by students of Rajiv Gandhi University and the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology. (Raj Bhavan)