Drug peddler arrested, cannabis seized

NAHARLAGUN, 27 Mar: The Naharlagun police apprehended a drug peddler and seized 3.60 kgs of cannabis from his possession during a raid conducted at A Sector here on Wednesday.

Based on information about an individual engaged in selling cannabis in the Itanagar Capital Region from his rented house in A Sector here, a police team led by Naharlagun PS OC Inspector K Dev raided his house, and seized 3.60 kg of cannabis from the premises.

The accused has been identified as Indrajit Roy (56), a native of Jamadar Base in Cooch Behar, West Bengal.

The accused has been arrested and a case [u/s 20(b)(ii) (C) of the NDPS Act] has been registered at the Naharlagun police station.

The raid was carried out under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo and SDPO DSP Rishi Longdo.