PASIGHAT, 27 Mar: The physics department of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district organised a two-day workshop on ‘Scientific computing, data visualisation, and LaTeX’ from 26-27 March.

The event was funded by the DBT Star College Scheme and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell of JNC. The workshop aimed to provide hands-on training to students and faculty members in Python programming, data visualisation, and LaTeX writing.

Dr Bimal Kr Kalita from Tech Booster Edu Pvt Ltd,Dr Rupak Mukherjee from the Sikkim University, and Abhijit Debnath from the Rashtriya Raksha University conducted sessions on various topics, including fundamentals of Python programming, data visualisation, LaTeX writing, and MD simulations.

The workshop witnessed participation from students and faculty members from various institutions.