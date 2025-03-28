Capacity building, input distribution prog held

TAWANG, 27 Mar: Altogether 150 farmers, including members of farmers-producersorganisations, along with officers from allied departments participated in a capacity building and input distribution programme organised by the Tawang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), in collaboration with Mau (UP)-based National Bureau of Agriculturally Important Microorganisms (NBAIM), here on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, KVK Head Dr AN Tripathi emphasised the significance of sustainable agricultural practices, while NBAIM scientist Dr Anchal K Srivastava delivered a presentation on the benefits of organic farming, and urged the farmers to reduce their dependence on chemical fertilisers. He also encouraged them to take up vermicomposting as an entrepreneurial venture for sustainable income generation.

District Agriculture Officer Toli Bam requested KVK scientists to recommend suitable crop varieties and advanced technologies beneficial for the region. He also urged the farmers to enhance vegetable production, including exotic varieties, to cater to the demands of the Army and paramilitary forces stationed in the district.

A hands-on training session on vermicomposting was conducted by KVK scientists to educate the farmers on sustainable waste management and soil enrichment techniques.

Essential agricultural inputs, such as vermibeds, sprayers, polythene sheets for polyhouses, and vegetable seeds, were distributed among the farmers to support their agricultural activities.

The programme concluded with an interactive session, where farmers shared their experiences and concerns, and experts provided insights to enhance productivity and sustainability in the region’s agricultural sector.

In Papum Pare district, a training programme on sustainable livelihood and safe and judicious use of pesticides for promotion of eco-friendly crop production was organised by the KVK in Karsingsa on Thursday, in collaboration with the NBAIM.

Lectures on natural farming, importance of soil micro-organism and vermicomposting technology, soil fertility, use of pesticides, etc, were delivered by resource persons from the KVK during the programme, which benefitted more than 150 farmers of the district.

Small-size tarpaulins were provided to 100 farmers, and maize seeds and insecticides were distributed to all the trainees. (With DIPRO input)