ZPM alleges manipulation in tender process, seeks investigation

ITANAGAR, 27 Mar: The Toru zilla parishad member (ZPM) has alleged manipulation of the tender process for a 120-bedded hostel project under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA JGUA) 2023-24 scheme, allegedly by the Sagalee RWD division executive engineer (EE) and other officials, and sought early cancellation of the same.

In a complaint letter addressed to the RWD chief engineer on 24 March, the ZPM claimed that the tender process for the project was conducted in violation of the General Financial Rules (GFR) 2017, bypassing the mandatory e-tendering system.

“Additionally, there have been multiple reports of manipulations in recent PMGSY tenders, where all packages were rigged, and officials collected ransom money from bidders.

These tenders were allegedly awarded above the estimated cost, raising serious concerns about corruption and financial mismanagement. Such practices not only undermine transparency, fairness, and accountability in public procurement but also result in financial losses and hinder development projects meant for public welfare,” the ZPM stated in the complaint letter.

The ZPM further appealed to the RWD CE to immediately cancel the manually processed tender and initiate a fresh e-tender process in compliance with GFR 2017 and conduct an inquiry into the role of the Sagalee RWD division EEand other officials involved in the alleged malpractices.

He also appealed to the CE to initiate investigation into the PMGSY tenders to identify the extent of manipulation and audit all awarded tenders to assess the financial irregularities and excess costs incurred.