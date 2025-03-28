Chirak XI lift T20 cricket trophy

[Karyir Riba]

ROING, 27 Mar: Chirak XI from Lohit district lifted the trophy of the first edition of the Dibang T20 Cricket Tournament after defeating Mega Brothers in the final match played at the Kera Aa Jubilee Ground here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Wednesday.

Chirak XI won by a wicket after setting a target of 115 runs for the losing team.

The man of the match title was won by Mohammad Babu (bowling: 4 overs, 22 runs 3 wickets; batting: 27 runs in 34 balls), while the player of the series award was won by Sara Mannew (four matches, 69 runs 10 wickets), both from Chirak XI.

The winning team took away the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50,000, while the runners-up received Rs 25,000 along with their trophy.

Fifteen teams, including two from Lohit, had participated in the tournament, which was organised by the Lower Dibang Valley District Cricket Association.