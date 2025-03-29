Puroiks urge govt to protect their land rights

ITANAGAR, 28 Mar: The All Puroik Welfare Society (APWS) has appealed to the state government to enforce Section 19 of the Bonded Labour Abolition Act, 1976, and take legal action against individuals or groups unlawfully claiming Puroik lands.

It further appealed to the government to ensure restoration and protection of land rights of the Puroik people, including issuance of legal land titles in their favour, and protection of Puroik settlement village land.

“The Puroik community, historically subjected to bonded labour, has been legally freed under the provisions of this Act. However, despite their legal release, several individuals or their relatives who were once masters of the Puroik people continue to claim ownership of the land occupied by the freed Puroik families. This has created a significant hindrance to developmental activities in areas where Puroik people reside,” the society said in a representation to the chief secretary.

It said that Puroik tribe is one of the oldest dwellers in the state, and as such, the Puroik people have their own land and properties in their respective villages.

The society said that Section 19 of the Act clearly stipulates punishment for omission or failure to restore possession of property to bonded labourers.

It said that the ongoing disputes over land ownership are a direct violation of this provision and continue to deprive the Puroik people of their rightful access to land, thereby impeding their social and economic development.

The society further stated that the denial of land ownership and continued claims by erstwhile masters contradict the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India and the objectives of the Bonded Labour Abolition Act.

Many Puroik families, despite being legally free, continue to struggle against these unjust claims, which deter the execution of welfare and development projects in the villages, it said.

It urged the chief secretary to direct administrations of Puroik inhabited districts like East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Bichom, Pakke-Kessang, West Kameng and Papum Pare to identify and resolve such cases, ensuring that no freed bonded-labourer faces land disputes from former masters or their relatives.

The APWS appealed to the chief secretary to take appropriate action to uphold the rights and dignity of the Puroik people and ensure effective implementation of the Bonded Labour Abolition Act in Arunachal Pradesh.