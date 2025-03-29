No deployment of CAPF in Siang dist, says SP after SIFF seeks withdrawal

BOLENG, 28 Mar: There is no deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Siang district for conducting survey to prepare the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the proposed Siang upper multipurpose project (SUMP) in Siang valley, said Siang Superintendent of Police JK Lego while stating that a one company of the 2nd IRBn has been requisitioned and deployed in the district for safety and security of the people.

Referring to the news headlined ‘SIFF seeks withdrawal of CAPF deployed for PFR on Siang upper multipurpose project’, which was published by this daily on Friday, the SP said that one company of the 2nd IRBn has been requisitioned and deployed in the district.

“This deployment is not specifically for the PFR survey of the SUMP but to address a shortage of police personnel in Siang district,” the SP said, and added that the 2nd IRBn personnel are performing essential duties, including house guard assignments, vital installation security, traffic management, and law and order maintenance, to ensure the safety and security of the district’s residents.

He further said that the deployment of the 2nd IRBn was necessitated due to operational requirements and is a standard administrative measure to support local law enforcement. “This deployment is not intended to intimidate or suppress any community or their right to express concerns regarding the SUMP or any other matter,” the SP said. He added that the police remain committed to upholding the rights of all citizens, in line with national and international legal frameworks.

“It is also requested to all media outlets to verify facts with the DC office or the SP office of the district concerned before publishing any news that may be misleading and potentially cause unrest among the public,” the SP said.

“We remain committed to maintaining peace, ensuring public safety, and fostering an environment of trust and cooperation in Siang district,” he said.

Earlier, the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) had asked the government to withdraw the Central Armed Police Force CAPF deployed for conducting survey to prepare the pre-feasibility report for the proposed SUMP in Siang Valley.

On 21 March, the SIFF executive members wrote a letter to the hydropower joint secretary, in which they requested the joint secretary to immediately withdraw the CAPF following deployment of force at BK Mission School in Boleng.