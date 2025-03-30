Bichom village emerging as unique destination

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 29 Mar: Bichom village in Singchung subdivision in West Kameng district will soon offer a diverse range of attractions for tourists, wildlife enthusiasts, and researchers.

As part of the Swadesh Darshan scheme, Bichom Dam Site, recognised under Amrit Dharohar, showcases the state’s pristine natural beauty, promoting ecotourism and biodiversity conservation.

The Bichom Dam Site, along with Kibithoo in Anjaw district, and 40 other destinations across the country, has been selected under the Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD) initiative, a sub-scheme of the Swadesh Darshan scheme of the union ministry of tourism.

According to All Bugun (Khowa) Students’ Union general secretary Sunil Bachung, “In addition to generating hydroelectricity, the dam provides numerous benefits to the villagers.”

He expressed gratitude to the central and state governments for selecting Bichom Dam Site under this category.

This initiative aims to enhance tourism infrastructure, promote sustainability, and uplift local communities.

Facilities such as eco-camps, adventure sports, homestays, angling, and rafting will cater to tourists, nature enthusiasts, and adventure lovers.

Bichom village boasts an abundance of natural resources, a favourable climate, and rich cultural heritage, making it a unique destination.