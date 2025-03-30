SC judge emphasises importance of legal awareness

DIRANG, 29 Mar: Supreme Court Judge Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai empha-sised the importance of legal awareness, stating that many individuals miss out on essential legal services due to a lack of knowledge.

Speaking at a legal awareness-cum-Seva Aapke Dwar programme here in West Kameng district on Saturday, Justice Gavai emphasised the importance of educating people about their rights, and about the legal services available to them.

He reiterated the NALSA’s commitment to ensuring that everyone has access to legal aid, regardless of their background or socioeconomic status.

Justice Gavai, who is also the executive chairman of the NALSA, appreciated the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of the region, particularly highlighting Buddhism and its influence in the area. He specifically mentioned the Monpa tribe’s traditional paper-making craft, stressing the need to preserve these practices.

SC judge and mentor to the Arunachal Pradesh SLSA Ujjal Bhuyan, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Gauhati HC judge Suman Shyam and Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta also addressed the gathering, and spoke on various legal issues, the significance of legal aid services, and the government’s role in delivering these services to the people.

Around 30 government departments offered various services under the Seva Aapke Dwar initiative.

Legal awareness sessions were conducted on important topics such as domestic violence and legal protection, the roles and responsibilities of protection officers, individual legal rights, sexual harassment at workplace, and other key legal provisions.

More than 1,000 people, including local MLA PhurpaTsering, West Kameng deputy commissioner, the superintendent of police, members of the bazaar committee, PRI leaders, villagers, students, lawyers and personnel from the Sashastra Seema Bal attended the programme.

The event was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, in collaboration with the West Kameng District Legal Services Authority and the district administration. (DIPRO)