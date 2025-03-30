CAPF withdrawal issue already addressed: SIFF

ITANAGAR, 29 Mar: Reacting to the report titled ‘SIFF seeks withdrawal of CAPF deployed for PFR on Siang upper multipurpose project’, published by this daily on 28 March, the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) on Saturday issued a clarification, stating that “the issue of CAPF withdrawal was already addressed during a meeting held on 21 March, 2025, in Yingkiong between the SIFF and state government representatives.”

In a press release, SIFF secretary-general Dunggo Libàng said that “during the meeting, the special emissary of the government and state BJP general secretary Nalong Mize provided the necessary clarifications on the matter.”

The release stated that an order issued by the home undersecretary to the deputy commissioners of Siang and Upper Siang districts, seeking accommodation and logistic support for deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the two districts had generated apprehension among the “dam-affected the people, leading to the impression that CAPF had been deployed in these districts.”

The SIFF executive body urged all media outlets to publish only official statements or press releases issued by the SIFF president or secretary-general to prevent misinformation and misrepresentation in the future.

“Due to miscommunication among SIFF members,the wrong statement was given by some SIFF member, which wasn’t permitted by the president or the secretary-general of the SIFF,” it added.