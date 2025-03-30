Teachers, Samagra Shiksha officials take part in capacity building prog

GUWAHATI, 29 Mar: Elementary and secondary level teachers, along with Samagra Shiksha officials from Arunachal Pradesh took part in a four-day exposure visit-cum-capacity building programme, organised as part of Project JIGYASA of Samagra Shiksha, Arunachal, in collaboration with the Centre of Research & Excellence for Advanced Technology in Education (CREATE-UNISED), IIT Guwahati.

The programme, held from 21-25 March, was conceived with the vision of revitalising both elementary and secondary school teachers and Samagra Shiksha officials through exposure visits to departments, labs and resource centres, along with innovative teaching-learning methodologies and immersive hands-on experiences. A pivotal component of this endeavour included solar supported innovative learning resources in 104 schools, spanning various districts of Arunachal.

During the inaugural programme, the union coal & mines ministry’s principal technical adviser Avaneesh Tripathi gave a presentation on the topic ‘Innovations in Elementary Schools: A Policy Perspective’. Elucidating the progressive role of IITs in mentorship, innovation and skill development, he advocated for higher education institutions to bolster school-level innovations, thereby nurturing entrepreneurial acumen among educators.

Echoing the insights, IIT Guwahati Research & Development Dean Prof Rohit Sinha emphasised the significance of interdisciplinary research and the invaluable opportunity for educators to “immerse themselves in such a rich tapestry of knowledge.”

Among other resource persons were Vidita Bharadwaj and Yapu Lida from Samagra Shiksha, Arunachal, Prof SM Hazarika and Prof MG Prem Prasad from IIT Guwahati, Arvind, Sabreena, Aguang and other members of the CREATE Centre, and the DBT support team of IIT Guwahati.