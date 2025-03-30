Immunisation a must for healthy community: DC

KAMPORIJO, 29 Mar: Kamle Deputy Commissioner JT Obi emphasised on the need to immunise children to build a healthy community.

He was speaking during an awareness programme on routine immunisation, the National Deworming Day, the Social Awareness and Action to Neutralise Pneumonia Successfully (SAANS) campaign, and Anaemia Mukht Bharat at Yattap village in Kamporijo circle on Saturday.

The DC spoke also about the need to maintain a clean water storage source, and to ensure cleanliness on school campuses and other public properties. He also advocated a ban on hunting, and urged the people to surrender their guns voluntarily.

DRCHO Dr Kapu Sopin created awareness on the importance of deworming children and its benefits,and on giving iron supplements to children to prevent anaemia. He spoke also on the SAANS campaign against pneumonia.

DMO Dr Tage Kanno and Kamporijo CO Balo Shekak stressed on the need to immunise children.

ArSRLM District Mission Manager Kakum Dong spoke about the importance

of SHGs and their rolesand responsibilities.

Children who had earlier refused vaccination were vaccinated during the programme.

Health officials, PR leaders and gaon buras also attended the programme. (DIPRO)