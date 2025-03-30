Drug peddlers arrested

RUKSIN, 29 Mar: The East Siang police on Friday apprehended two drug peddlers from here and seized suspected heroin from their possession.

Acting on credible intelligence regarding two individuals engaged in illicit sale of narcotics, the Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) of the East Siang police placed a surprise naka here. The peddlers, identified as Dadi Ering, a resident of Napit, and Kamin Mekir, a resident of Ojing Mekir, were arrested by the ADS following a search at the naka.

A total of 17.08 grams of suspected heroin were seized from their possession, and a case [u/s Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act, 1985] has been registered in this regard at the Ruksin police station.

The ADS operation was led by DSP Ayup Boko. (DIPRO)