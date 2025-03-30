KI representatives review KPIs

TALI, 29 Mar: Representatives of the Kaizen Institute (KI) visited Tali block in Kra Daadi district and reviewed 39 key performance indicators (KPI) under the NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Block Programme.

During their visit, KI officials Sourabh Satbhai and Subhash Chand held meetings with Block Development Officer Tassar Lindum and other officials to provide guidance and suggestions for achieving the KPIs. They discussed necessary steps and strategies to improve the block’s development.

Satbhai also interacted with ASHAs, anganwadi workers, and self-help group members, emphasising the importance of their work in driving societal change and contributing to the block’s overall development.

The block-level officials and workers expressed their commitment to improving the KPIs and achieving better results.

The visit marked a crucial step in Tali block’s development, with the team, officials, and workers pledging to work together towards positive outcomes. (DIPRO)