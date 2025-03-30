National workshop on library website development

JOLLANG, 29 Mar: Library science professionals from across the Northeast participated in a five-day national workshop on ‘Design and Development of Library Website Using Open-Source CMS (Content Management System)’, organised by Don Bosco College (DBC) here.

The workshop, which was supported by Shillong (Meghalaya)-based NERC, featured hands-on training and in-depth knowledge dissemination on leveraging open-source CMS platforms for efficient library website development, aiming to enhance digital accessibility and management of library resources.

Experts in the field guided the participants through various aspects of website design, development, and implementation, ensuring practical skill-building and knowledge enrichment.

Addressing the valedictory function, DBC Principal Fr Jose George encouraged the participants to implement their learnings in their workplaces, while DBC Rector Fr CD Mathai emphasised that “learning is a lifelong process” and encouraged the participants to serve the society.

Coordinator and rapporteur Dr Sur Chandra Singhapresented a brief overview of the five-day workshop.

Certificates were later distributed to the participants.