Rain plays spoilsport in Babu Okep Tayeng Cricket Tournament final

[ Mingkeng Osik ]

NGOPOK, 29 Mar: Rain played spoilsport in the final match of the inaugural Babu Okep Tayeng Cricket Tournament, forcing the match to end without a result here in East Siang district on Saturday.

The final match was being played between Bogong Brothers Mebo and Lorging Cricket Team.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Lorging Cricket Team set Bogong Brothers a 162-run target to win. The match was abandoned due to persistent rain without a single ball being bowled in the second innings.

The prize money was shared by the two finalists.

Arun Tayeng was declared the player of the tournament, while Tani Tatin was named ’emerging player’.

Makpel Perme and Tayar Tako were the highest wicket taker and the highest scorer, respectively.

The tournament was organised in honour of late Okep Tayeng, a visionary leader who dedicated his life for the welfare of the Adi community.

Twenty teams from across the Adi belt participated in the tournament, which was organised by the Ngopok Sports Association with the theme ‘Adi for a Drug-Free Society’.