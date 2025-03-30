Input distribution prog held

HAYULIANG, 29 Mar: A total of 2,500 saplings of plum and pomegranate were distributed to 25 farmers, rural youths, public leaders, and self-help groups during training-cum-input distribution programmes organised by the Anjaw KVK at Kaho, Kibithoo and Musai villages on Saturday.

The objective of the programme was to encourage farmers to uplift their livelihood through scientific cultivation of plum and pomegranate.

Addressing the participants, Satveer Yadav delivered a lecture on scientific cultivation of plum and pomegranate. He emphasised the potential of plum and pomegranate as high-value crops, and added that Kaho, Kibithoo and Musai are “hotspot locations” for cultivation of plum.

KVK social science expert Dr S Peter Singhdelivered a talk on the economic importance of plum and pomegranate plantation, and natural farming.