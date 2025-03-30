Sangdo, Langdo win gold in national karate championship

ITANAGAR, 29 Mar: John Sangdo and Mepung Langdo won a gold medal each in the 4th KIO Under-21 National Karate Championship-2025, which concluded at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

While Sangdo won in the U-21 male kata, Langdo won her medal in the below 68 kg female kumite, Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate Do Association general secretary John Bagang informed.

The team comprising Abab Sangdo, John Sangdo, Sunday Bokar and Khyoda Talik won a silver medal in kata in the men’s senior category of the championship.

Gomi Dolum and Rota Rigia won a silver medal each in the senior female kumite and the senior male kumite, respectively. While Dolum won in the +68 kg category, Rigia won in the below 50 kg category.

Gomi Dolum also won a silver medal in the U-21 female kumite. She won the medal in the +68 kg category.

Nime Lokam and Rota Rigia won a bronze medal each in the U-21 category. While Lokam won in the -55 kg female kumite, Rigia won in the -50 kg male kumite.

Atum Sono won a bronze medal in the para- championship.

IB Chetri was the team coach.