Clarify on special BEd eligibilityfor TGT/PGT recruitment

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I, as a special BEd degree holder, would like to highlight the need for a clear distinction in the upcoming TGT and PGT recruitment notification regarding the eligibility of special BEd holders for general teaching posts.

In the earlier notifications, the eligibility criteria for PGT clearly stated:

Ä A second class master’s degree in the concerned subject from a recognised university with BEd.

Similarly, for TGT:

Ä A bachelor’s degree in the concerned subject with BEd.

However, there was no explicit mention of whether special BEd is considered equivalent to general BEd for these posts. Special BEd is a specialised degree designed specifically for teaching students with disabilities, not for general classroom teaching. It is recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), whereas general BEd falls under the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), further proving that both are meant for different teaching roles.

In the interest of fairness and maintaining the integrity of recruitment, the new notification must clearly clarify whether special BEd holders are eligible for general TGT/PGT posts or restricted to special educator positions. This distinction is necessary to ensure transparency and fairness for candidates who have pursued a special BEd.

To avoid confusion and misinterpretation, I urge the authorities concerned to explicitly mention this distinction in the recruitment notification itself, rather than leaving it open-ended. This will ensure that every aspirant applies only for the post they are rightfully qualified for, thereby maintaining the transparency and credibility of the selection process.

Aspirant