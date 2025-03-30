Training prog for SHG members concludes

YUPIA, 29 Mar: A 10-day training programme on ‘Papad, pickles and masala powder making & fruits and vegetable pickles processing’ for women SHGs’ members and unemployed youths, conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank Rural Self Employment Training, concluded here on Saturday.

Twenty-five members from Itanagar-based Ajin Arum SHG and West Kameng-based Thung Dong Kar SHG, along with unemployed youths from Papum Pare district participated in the training, which was organised under the agro-based & food processing industry of the union MSME ministry and sponsored by KVIC, Itanagar.