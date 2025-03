ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state, and to followers of Islam across India, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

“May this festivity fill our hearts with joy, our homes with harmony, and our world with peace and prosperity,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)