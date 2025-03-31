TV journalist killed in Nepal, PEC demands fair probe

GENEVA, 30 Mar: Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), the global media safety and rights body, expressed shock over the killing of a Nepali journalist in Kathmandu on 28 March, and demanded a fair probe into the tragic incident.

According to local media report, television photo journalist Suresh Rajak was burnt alive by a violent pro-monarchy mob in Tinkune locality of Nepal’s capital city. The protestors were calling for restoring monarchy in the south Asian nation.

During the protest, demonstrators vandalised and set fire to a house in Teku. Rajak (35), who had gone to capture photos and videos of the protest, was unable to escape when the building caught fire, according to Nepal Police spokesperson Dinesh Kumar Acharya.

Acharya further stated that Rajak’s body was found on the fourth floor of the burned building.

The Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) expressed serious concern over the attacks on several media houses during the pro-monarchy movement and condemned the killing of Rajak from Avenues TV, who was busy gathering visuals at the spot.

The journalists organised a condolence meeting on Saturday at Radhakrishna Chowk in Kathmandu, and demanded legal actions against the

perpetrators as well as safety and security to mediapersons.

“We here in PEC express profound grief at the untimely demise of television cameraperson Suresh Rajak while doing his duty. The protesters have the right to demonstrate their anger, but they should not take laws into their hands. We hope a fair probe will be launched and book the culprits,” said Blaise Lempen, president of the PEC, adding that the Government of Nepal should also adequately compensate the bereaved family.

PEC’s south and southeast Asia representative Nava Thakuria informed that Rajak is the first journalist to be killed in Nepal since 1 January this year, and the 44th journalist killed globally till date this year.

Last year the relatively peaceful Hindu majority nation with over 29 million people lost journalist Suresh Bhul from Gauriganga of Nepal to assailants.