Seven Stars FC, Lady Hawks clinch titles

Rono Hills Futsal Premier League concludes

RONO HILLS, 1 Apr: The 8th edition of the Rono Hills Futsal Premier League, organised by the physical education department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), concluded here on Monday.

In the men’s category final, Seven Stars FC defeated CR7 FC by 4-0 goals.

John Riang of Seven Stars FC was awarded the player of the tournament award for his outstanding contribution of six goals and 10 assists.

The best goalkeeper award went to Sonam Ngudup of Seven Stars FC, while the top scorer position was shared by three players for scoring six goals each in the tournament – Jakoria Mongku and John Riang both from Seven Stars FC, and Rippak Riba of CR7 FC.

In the women’s category, Lady Hawks clinched the title with a 3-0 victory over Wonder Women FC.

Taba Sama from Lady Hawks was named player of the tournament”, while Tassar Yagung, also from Lady Hawks, secured the top scorer title with five goals. Nari Marging was adjudged the best goalkeeper.

Earlier, in the morning, all the semifinal matches showcased high-intensity games.

In the men’s first semifinal, Seven Stars FC defeated Officers’ Club RGU by 3:2 goals, while in the second semifinal, CR7 FC edged past Gorichen FC in penalties after the game remained level at two goals each past the stipulated and extra time.

In the women’s category’s first semifinal, Lady Hawks edged past Thunder Titans in penalties after the game remained level at one goal each past the stipulated and extra time, while in the second semifinal, Wonder Women defeated Katon FC with the score reading 2:1.

Physical Education Assistant Professor Sangey Tsering informed that the tournament featured 18 teams: 11 in the men’s category and seven in the women’s category, which battled it out in a league-cum-knockout format.

Attending the closing ceremony of the tournament, Students’ Welfare Dean Prof Nabam Nakha Hina advocated team spirit not only in games but in all walks of life to achieve success.

Joint Registrar (Examination & Projects) Dr David Pertin in his address said that sports events have always been more than just competitions and the players build character, discipline, teamwork, and resilience.

“The dedication and enthusiasm shown by the young footballers here at the university reflect the immense potential that exists within our student community,” Pertin said.

Joint Registrar (Academic & Conference) Dr Nani T Jose congratulated the champions, the runners-up, and individual award winners and emphasised on celebrating every player and team that participated, “because the spirit of sports lies not just in winning but in learning, improving, and enjoying the game.”

Among others, Physical Education and Sports Sciences Dean Prof Sambhu Prasad, Physical Education HoD Dr Tadang Minu, and organising committee members Yai Gamkak, Tagru Yapi, Memi Mangfi and Saikhom Thoithoiba Mangang also spoke.