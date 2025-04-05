Awareness prog on ANBY held

TAWANG, 4 Apr: Local farmers participated in an awareness training-cum-orientation programme on the Atma Nirbhar Bhagwani Yojana (ANBY), organised here by the horticulture department on Friday.

The programme was aimed at informing and empowering the local farmers with knowledge about state-sponsored horticultural welfare schemes.

Addressing the participants, Tawang EAC Sangey Wangmu Mosobi said that, despite Tawang’s geographical challenges, limited land holdings, and a short agricultural season, the people are industrious and resilient. “Schemes like ANBY, ANKY, ANPPY, and ANMPY are designed specifically to support and encourage hardworking farmers in such regions,” she said.

District Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Dairy Development Officer Dr Avang Tamin highlighted that these schemes are part of the government’s initiative to promote sustainable livelihoods among farmers in the state.

District Horticulture Officer Safior Rehman emphasised that these farmer-centric initiatives can help create lasting assets and ensure a stable and sustainable agricultural livelihood.

Various resource persons provided detailed insights into the various schemes, best practices, and modern horticultural techniques during the programme. (DIPRO)