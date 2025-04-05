Darang flags off exposure tour for GBs to Kaziranga

PASIGHAT, 4 Apr: MLA Tapi Darang on Friday flagged off a 3-day exposure tour for 30 gaon burahs and gaon buris (GBs) from Bosing and Bogong group of villages in East Siang district to the Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Assam.

Sponsored by the MLA, the initiative aims to educate the participants on wildlife conservation, rural and ecotourism, and community engagement.

Darang urged the GBs to play a key role in conservation and protection of wildlife and nature, emphasising the importance of the Airgun Surrender campaign.

Senior citizen Gagam Ering highlighted the importance of sensitisation efforts on ecotourism and conservation for future generations.

DFO (Wildlife) Kenpi Ete, while welcoming the MLA’s initiative, said that the success stories of community-driven conservation efforts in the Kaziranga National Park would inspire to replicate the best practices in their respective areas.

Gandhi Darang, a nature guide and conservation enthusiast, is leading the group.

District Tourism Officer Leena Perme was also present. (DIPRO)