Cong to challenge Waqf bill’s constitutionality in SC

NEW DELHI, 4 Apr: The Congress on Friday said it would “very soon” challenge in the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill that was passed in Parliament.

The opposition party also said it would continue to resist all “assaults” of the Narendra Modi government on the principles, provisions and practices contained in the Constitution.

Parliament approved the Bill early on Friday after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following an over 13-hour debate.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The atmosphere in the country regarding the Waqf Board Amendment Bill is such that it feels like this Bill has been brought to harass minorities. Late at night in the Lok Sabha, when this Bill was passed, it received 288 votes in favour and 232 votes against. Why did this happen? This means there are many flaws in the Bill.”

From this, one can guess that, despite opposition from various parties, this Bill was brought arbitrarily, he said.

“This ‘might is right’ – won’t be good for anyone!” Kharge said.

In a post on X, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The INC (Indian National Congress) will very soon be challenging in the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.”

“We are confident and will continue to resist all assaults of the Modi government on the principles, provisions, and practices that are contained in the Constitution of India,” he said.

The discussion on the Waqf bill in the Rajya Sabha witnessed staunch objections from opposition parties, which termed the Bill “anti-Muslim” and “unconstitutional,” with the government responding that the “historic reform” would benefit the minority community.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early on Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

In another post, Ramesh said that the vote in the Lok Sabha on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was 288-232 while it was 128-95 in the Rajya Sabha.

“The victory margin for the BJP was small. In fact, in the Rajya Sabha, it was actually a setback for the ruling party and there was shock on the Treasury benches that the Opposition mustered up such support. The 95 number would have been more had not the BJD capitulated to BJP pressures at the last minute,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Parliament also approved the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025, with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod. The Lok Sabha had already given its assent to the Bill. (PTI)