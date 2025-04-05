HC issues notice to state gov

ITANAGAR, 4 Apr: The Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court has asked the state government to clear its stand as to under which particular rule or notification multitasking staffers of the Arunachal Pradesh Police are being “utilised for acting as uniformed police personnel and engaged in law and order police duties.”

The HC issued the notice to state government on Thursday after hearing Case No WP (C)/151/2025, filed by Heri Talo and two others of the 1st AAPBn, BHQ, Chimpu.

The respondents in the case are the state government, the home commissioner, and the DGP.

The case of the petitioners is that, although they are engaged as multitasking staffers, they are made to work as regular police personnel and they are also engaged in law and order duty.

The counsel for the petitioners submitted that “the petitioners would be entitled to get the same service benefits to which regular police personnel are entitled.”