ZPC inaugurates DMC at CHC

JANG, 4 Apr: Tawang Zilla Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu inaugurated a designated microscopic centre (DMC) and a state-of-the-art dental unit at the community health centre (CHC) here in the district on Friday, in the presence of Jang ADC Hakraso Kri, DMO Dr Rinchin Neema, District Tuberculosis Officer Dr Urgen Lhamu, GBs of Yuthembu village, and members of the local community.

The DMC aims to enhance diagnostic capabilities, particularly in the early detection and elimination of tuberculosis, while the dental unit will ensure improved access to oral healthcare services for the people of Jang and surrounding areas.

Speaking at the event, the ZPC emphasised the government’s commitment to bridging the healthcare gap in remote regions, noting that these new facilities are vital for improving the quality and efficiency of services offered to the public.

With the launch of the DMC and the dental unit, the CHC here is now better equipped to serve the healthcare needs of the population, reflecting a significant leap forward in public health services in the region. (DIPRO)