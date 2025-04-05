Three arrested, drug seized

PASIGHAT, 4 Apr: The East Siang police recently arrested three individuals, including an IRBn constable, in an operation.

On 2 April, based on credible information, a police team led by Pasighat PS OC Inspector Ige Lollen conducted a search at the rented house of IRBn constable Mijom Damin in Gumin Nagar. During the search, suspected heroin weighing approximately 10.64 grams was seized.

Upon interrogation, Damin revealed that he had procured the contraband from one Ojong Osik, and agreed to assist the police in tracing him. Acting on this lead, the same police team, under the supervision of Pasighat SDPO Dr Akanksha Milind Tamgadge, proceeded towards the residence of Osik in Kesung Paatang. The team spotted Osik on his way to his residence. He was identified by Damin. A body search was conducted on Osik, and a tobacco container and a transparent vial containing 12.81 grams of suspected heroin was seized from his person.

Both accused were brought to the Pasighat police station, where a case [u/s 21(B)/27(2) NDPS Act] was registered and endorsed to SI CI Manchey for further investigation.

Based on additional inputs obtained during interrogation, another police team, comprising SI K Dagium, ASI R Lowang, and Constables G Ete and G Nangkar, was constituted and dispatched to Jonai in Assam. With assistance from the Assam Police, the team apprehended one Sujit Das, who was caught red-handed with two tobacco containers containing suspected heroin weighing approximately 16.19 grams.

In total, a seizure of 42.64 gms of suspected heroin was made in the case, and all three accused persons – Mijom Damin, Ojong Osik, and Sujit Das – have been arrested by the Pasighat police for further investigation.

Further, Mijom Damin has been placed under suspension with immediate effect by the CO of the 5th IRBn, and necessary disciplinary action has been initiated. (DIPRO)