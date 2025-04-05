Intensify awareness progs on drug-related matters: DC

YINGKIONG, 4 Apr: Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang emphasised on intensifying awareness programmes regarding drug-related matters in all sensitive locations of the district.

Presiding over a district-level narco coordination (NCORD) meeting here on Friday, organised by the district police, the DC said that students are the most vulnerable to drug abuse and other unwanted habits, and asked the DDSE to orient the students, principals, headmasters and faculty members on the ill-effects of drug abuse, besides conducting special classes on mental health.

He also asked the women & child development department to mobilise the CDPOs and anganwadis to “keep vigil on any suspects and continue to raise awareness on the menace of drug abuse in their respective jurisdictions.”

Taking serious note of poor network issue in Katan Sibum areas, which reportedly have the maximum number of offenders under NDPS cases, the DC directed the telecom SDO to inspect the status of mobile towers installed in the areas and ensure that they are made functional at the earliest.

Conducting drug-free campaigns in schools and vulnerable areas, screening of suspected persons, strict monitoring, checking the inflow of drugs, and streamlining telecom services in highly vulnerable areas were discussed during the meeting.

SP Token Saring, Mariyang ADC Nongkong Borang, DMO Dr Gepeng Litin, ICDS DD (i/c) Ine Pertin, Sikiing Kojee Charitable Society chairperson Dr Mity Jopir, MS Dr Karo Teng, and DSP Gocham Sakter also spoke.

HoDs, members of the NCORD, members of NGOs, and police officers attended the meeting. (DIPRO)