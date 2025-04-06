Malini Mela-2025 begins in Likabali

LIKABALI, 5 Apr: The 56th Malini Mela began on the premises of the Malinithan temple here in Lower Siang district on Friday.

Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor and Nari-Koyu MLA Tojir Kadu inaugurated the five-day event by lighting the festival lamp in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap, Superintendent of Police Gothombu Dajangju, district officers, members of the Malinithan Vikash Parishad (MVP), and devotees.

The festival will showcase the rich cultural heritage of the local people, depicting

its unique blend of mutual coexistence with the temple and the Hindu way of prayers which has thrived and outstood the test of time in the foothills of Likabali for decades now.

Nyigyor advocated equality of all religions to sustain the true spirit of secularism in the country. He expressed hope that the Malinithan temple and the Akashi Ganga would “continue to be the faces of Lower Siang district, not only as religious places but also as one of the hot tourist destinations of the state.” He said that sense of hospitality among the people would a play key role in attracting tourists.

The MLA while commending the efforts of the organising committee, comprising the MVP and the district administration, said that publicity should be generated around the festival to attract more tourists.

Commenting on the decision of the organising committee to revert to the erstwhile mela schedule in line with the Ram Navami Parv, the DC, who is also the chairman of the MVP, said that it has been done so to accommodate more devotees. He further hinted at enhancing the period of celebration of the mela in the future. (DIPRO)