Govt holds meeting with Meitei-Kuki groups on Manipur conflict resolution

NEW DELHI, 5 Apr: The Centre on Saturday held a meeting with representatives of Manipur’s warring Meitei and Kuki communities, in an effort to bring a lasting peace in the restive state.

Sources said that the meeting was held as part of the central government’s initiatives to find an amicable solution to the ongoing conflict between the two communities, which began on May 2023.

The meeting was aimed at enhancing trust and cooperation between the Meiteis and Kukis and finding a roadmap to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur, sources said.

The discussions also stressed on maintaining law and order and facilitating reconciliation between the two communities, they said.

A six-member Meitei delegation comprising representatives from the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation and the Federation of Civil Society Organisations attended the meeting.

The Kuki delegation comprised about nine representatives.

The central government interlocutors included AK Mishra, a retired special director of the Intelligence Bureau.

During a debate on Manipur in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the Ministry of Home Affairs had held discussions with the representatives of the Meitei and the Kuki communities in the past.

He said that separate meetings were also conducted with different organisations from both the communities.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs will soon convene a joint meeting,” Shah said, replying to a short debate in the Lower House, which adopted a Statutory Resolution confirming the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur.

The home minister said also that, while the government is working to find a path to end the violence, the top priority is to establish peace.

Shah said that the situation in Manipur is largely under control as there has been no death in the last four months but it can’t be considered satisfactory as the displaced people are still living in relief camps.

President’s Rule in Manipur was imposed on 13 February after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on 9 February. (PTI)